State of emergency declared in Harlan Co. after mudslide

A state of emergency has been declared in Harlan County in the wake of a mudslide that closed lanes of a highway and is endangering nearby homes.

Photo: Dan Mosley/Facebook

Harlan County Judge Executive Dan Mosley says the slide is on KY 72, near Pruitt’s Curve and HWY 2425. Currently, the roadway has been reduced to one lane as crews on the scene work to clean up debris.

In a post to Facebook, Mosley says the county has voiced concern to highway officials about the area around the mudslide, after reports in previous weeks of smaller slides damaging vehicles. He says the rain Wednesday night, on ground that was already saturated, prompted the slide on Thursday.

According to Mosley, over 300 homes are impacted by the slide, making emergency and transportation services to those affected highly problematic.

In declaring a state of emergency, officials are calling on the state to help stabilize the mountain side, and restore services to the homes impacted by the mudslide.

