State officials warn of rabies threat

Kentucky health officials are warning people to watch out for bats and other wildlife because they could have rabies.

MGN/Pixabay

Bats are a main carrier of the disease. They most often come out at dusk and dawn to eat.

"They're really having a feeding frenzy right now," said Luke Mathis, the environmental health supervisor at the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department.

It's important to take precautions like keeping up with vaccinations for children and pets and not feeding or touching wild animals.

A person can contract rabies from a bite, saliva or a scratch. Health officials said it's important to take all exposure seriously, because rabies can be fatal.

If bats are found in rooms where people sleep, where young children are or where an intoxicated person is, individuals should be tested for rabies.

Contact Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife for removal of bats.