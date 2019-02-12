State park taking public input ahead of potential upgrades

Kentucky state parks officials are holding a public hearing to take input on possible upgrades at Blue Licks Battlefield State Resort Park.

The Feb. 25 public hearing is for a grant for campground improvements at the park in Nicholas County.

If funded, the selected upgraded campsites will include sewer, water and electric improvements.

The hearing will be at 6 p.m. EST at the park. The hearing is a step in the Kentucky Department of Parks Land and Water Conservation Fund grant process.

The hearing is open to anyone interested in making a comment on the proposed project. It will be held in the Arlington Room inside the lodge.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

