State police searching for missing Cynthiana teen

Kentucky State Police Post 6 is looking for a missing teenager last seen on Wednesday, November 6th around 8 p.m. near Cook Road. That's close to the Bourbon County and Harrison County line.

15-year-old Yadira Lorena Perez of Cynthiana was last seen wearing tie-dye sweatpants and a black sweatshirt with a Harrison County school logo. She is Hispanic and African American, with brown eyes and black hair with red highlights.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Perez is asked to contact Kentucky State Police.