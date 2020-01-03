State representative plans to run for a seat on Kentucky's Supreme Court

State Representative Chris Harris, D-Forest Hills, plans to run for a seat on Kentucky's highest court.

"I’ve decided to seek election as Justice for the 7th Supreme Court District of Kentucky," said Harris in a statement.

He's served in Kentucky's House of Representatives since 2015. He previously served as a Pike County magistrate, and president of the Kentucky Association of Counties.

"All Kentuckians deserve seven justices who believe the administration of Kentucky’s Supreme Court demands heightened transparency and greater accountability to taxpayers," said Harris.

Harris holds an accounting degree from the University of Kentucky and is a graduate of the Chase College of Law at Northern Kentucky University. He has been in private practice for nearly 25 years.

Harris plans to file to run at the secretary of state's office on Tuesday, Jan. 6.

The 7th district covers 22 counties in eastern Kentucky.