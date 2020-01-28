State Senate approves bill requiring care for infants surviving abortion

Updated: Tue 5:10 AM, Jan 28, 2020

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky Senate has approved a bill to require doctors and other health workers to provide life-sustaining care for an infant born alive after a failed abortion attempt.

The measure sailed through the Senate on a 32-0 vote Monday. It heads to the House next.

It's the latest in a series of abortion-related bills to surface in the Republican-dominated legislature in recent years.

The bill's lead sponsor recently said he wasn't aware of any instances in which an infant was born alive in Kentucky from a failed abortion. He added that the bill is needed to “prevent it ever happening."

 
