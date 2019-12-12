State senator to introduce constitutional amendment to reform governor's pardoning powers

Kentucky State Senator Chris McDaniel, R-Taylor Mill, plans to introduce a constitutional amendment to reform the governor's pardoning power.

It comes after former Governor Matt Bevin, R-Kentucky, issued hundred of pardons and commutations, many for people convicted of murder.

“It is clear from the events at the end of the Bevin administration that reform is needed to the power of a governor to pardon and commute sentences," said Sen. McDaniel in a statement.

The senator plans to introduce the amendment in the 2020 legislative session.

He says it will eliminate pardoning powers for the month leading up to an election, and for the tine between an election the swearing-in of a new governor.

"If a governor wants to use the power to commute and pardon, he should be willing to stand in front of the voters and be held accountable for those actions," said McDaniel.

As it stands, there are not many stipulations for the governor when it comes to pardons.