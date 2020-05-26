State COVID-19 testing returns to BCTC in Lexington

State-funded coronavirus testing is back in Lexington this week.

Bluegrass Community and Technical College will be hosting the testing site Tuesday through Friday.

As was the case in April, a steady stream of cars is coming in and out of the testing site at BCTC. This is the second time during the pandemic that this site is being used to test Kentuckians for the novel coronavirus.

During the first wave of testing, the goal was to flatten Kentucky's curve, but this time it's about keeping that curve flat.

The state is reopening businesses as it looks to jump-start the Kentucky economy and in order to do that safely. Governor Andy Beshear and health experts say that more testing and contact tracing is going to be necessary.

Testing at BCTC started at 8:30 in the morning and will run through 5:30 in the evening, Tuesday through Friday.

The tests are through a partnership with Kroger and come free of charge, but you do have to register online or over the phone in order to receive a test.

Now, back in April there were thousands of Kentuckians tested at this site over a three week period. In fact they had to add on that third week because the demand was so high.

This go around it's just here for four days, but officials hope that they'll still see a large number of tests administered.