Statewide shopping restrictions order goes into effect Thursday

As cases of COVID-19 continue to increase across the Commonwealth, Governor Andy Beshear is announcing new actions to try and slow the spread of the virus.

His latest order will mean major changes at groceries and other stores where Kentuckians are still allowed to shop.

Some grocery stores across the country have already created restrictions on how many people are allowed inside, but starting on Thursday, it's required by the state of Kentucky."

The barriers and staff set up outside the door at Walmart are making sure people follow the governor's executive order.

The order limits the number of people allowed inside stores to just one person per household.

Some counties across Kentucky have already made these changes and proved that it's possible.

The governor made it clear that grocery stores are for essential trips only and shouldn't be considered places to socialize.

Shoppers who spoke with WKYT say they are actually excited about the change because grocery stores are more organized now and people are aware of social distancing guidelines.

"It's really nice in here right now,” said one shopper. “I don't know if I just timed it right or what but shelves are stocked and people are spread out."

Another shopper told WKYT, "I think it's probably necessary. My wife has underlying conditions and I don't want her to get sick. So, yeah, I'll take extra steps to do that."

Right now it's still unknown exactly how long stores will have the measures in place.

