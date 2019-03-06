Statewide tornado drill set for Wednesday morning in Kentucky

By  | 
Posted:

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A statewide tornado drill will take place in Kentucky Wednesday morning.

It's part of what Governor Matt Bevin proclaimed to be Severe Weather Awareness Week.

At 10:07 a.m. the National Weather Service (NWS), in partnership with Kentucky Emergency Management (KYEM), Kentucky Weather Preparedness Committee, and Kentucky Broadcasters Association, will issue a test tornado warning message.

Outdoor warning sirens will also sound, as well as radio and television alerts.

The drill gives families, schools and businesses a chance to review their emergency plans.

Severe weather often strikes in March. Emergency managers want everyone to know where to go if a tornado is in the area.

Crews hope the drill will be an educational tool especially for students, who will practice taking cover in designated areas.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus