Statewide tornado drill set for Wednesday morning in Kentucky

A statewide tornado drill will take place in Kentucky Wednesday morning.

It's part of what Governor Matt Bevin proclaimed to be Severe Weather Awareness Week.

At 10:07 a.m. the National Weather Service (NWS), in partnership with Kentucky Emergency Management (KYEM), Kentucky Weather Preparedness Committee, and Kentucky Broadcasters Association, will issue a test tornado warning message.

Outdoor warning sirens will also sound, as well as radio and television alerts.

The drill gives families, schools and businesses a chance to review their emergency plans.

Severe weather often strikes in March. Emergency managers want everyone to know where to go if a tornado is in the area.

Crews hope the drill will be an educational tool especially for students, who will practice taking cover in designated areas.