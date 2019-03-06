Statewide tornado drill set for Wednesday morning in Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A statewide tornado drill will take place in Kentucky Wednesday morning.
It's part of what Governor Matt Bevin proclaimed to be Severe Weather Awareness Week.
At 10:07 a.m. the National Weather Service (NWS), in partnership with Kentucky Emergency Management (KYEM), Kentucky Weather Preparedness Committee, and Kentucky Broadcasters Association, will issue a test tornado warning message.
Outdoor warning sirens will also sound, as well as radio and television alerts.
The drill gives families, schools and businesses a chance to review their emergency plans.
Severe weather often strikes in March. Emergency managers want everyone to know where to go if a tornado is in the area.
Crews hope the drill will be an educational tool especially for students, who will practice taking cover in designated areas.