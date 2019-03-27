Steel company to invest $1.35 billion in new Kentucky facility

Economic development officials in Kentucky have approved about $40 million in state incentives for a steel company looking to build a new steel mill in a rural Kentucky county.

The Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority voted in favor of the incentives for Nucor Corp. during a special meeting Wednesday. Nucor is expected to invest about $1.35 billion in the new steel plate facility.

The action came shortly before Gov. Matt Bevin was expected to make an economic development announcement in Brandenburg.

Nucor's project in the Meade County community about 45 miles southwest of Louisville is expected to create 400 jobs.

