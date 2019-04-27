Steelers select Benny Snell in 4th round of NFL Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers have selected Kentucky running back Benny Snell in the fourth round of the NFL Draft.

Kentucky's all-time rushing leader was selected with the 122nd pick. He holds the school record for career rushing yards (3,873), total TDs (48), rushing TDs (48) and 100-yard games (19).

Snell was a critical part of Kentucky's 10-win season in 2018, and he was named an Associated Press third-team All-American. He ran for 1,449 yards in 2018, scoring 16 touchdowns.

Pro Bowl running back James Conner was the primary back for the Steelers in 2018 as Le'Veon Bell had a contract dispute with the organization.