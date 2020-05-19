Still a lot of preparations to be made for delayed Kentucky primary election

If there were no pandemic, the Kentucky primary would have been Tuesday.

COVID-19 has changed many things, and now the primary is set for June 23. There’s still a lot to do between now and then.

Secretary of State Michael Adams has said in order for the Kentucky primary to run smoothly, people will have to know what to do.

He discussed some of those details during an episode of Newsmakers with WKYT's Bill Bryant. Adams said people can vote either absentee or in-person for the primary. Absentee voters will have to request their ballots through a county clerk or an online portal.

All mailed absentee ballots must be postmarked by June 23 and received by June 27.

By state law, Adams said some precincts must remain open for in-person voting. He said county officials will have to determine how many precincts to open. People can vote in-person two weeks before the election or on Election Day.

With all the changes, Adams said it might take longer to tally election results. Counties will have up to a week to count numbers. but Adams said those numbers will be released to the public as they come in.

He also mentioned some measures in place to cut down on voter fraud.

“We actually put a barcode on every ballot envelope so we can track the ones that are being issued, ones that are being received, and the ones delivered back to us," Sec. Adams said. "That way someone can’t just go stuff a ballot box.”

If any of that sounded confusing, the state board of elections will be sending a postcard to all registered voters in the next few days explaining details on how to vote in this primary.

County clerks are urging people to go online and verify their voter registration information to make sure the postcard is sent to the correct address.