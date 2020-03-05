Still no coronavirus in Kentucky; officials urge people to be cautious

Kentucky still has no confirmed cases of COVID-19, but state health officials say that could change soon.

The number of cases around the nation grows by the day.

A case was confirmed in Tennessee Thursday and Kentucky health officials say everyone should be cautious.

“More dangerous than the flu, not as dangerous and MERS and SARS,” said Dr. Steven Stack on Thursday, commissioner of the Dept. of Public Health Cabinet for Health and Family Services.

During a press conference Thursday, Governor Andy Beshear said testing is now available in Frankfort. Seven people have been tested for the virus. Four results were negative, the other three still pending.

Although COVID-19 is spreading, Beshear says Kentuckians are still at low risk.

However, state health officials anticipate a case coming in the near future. That’s why they’re urging people to wash their hands, cover sneezing and coughing, and stay home if sick.

Beshear says people should also be aware of scam artists.

“Be wary of people saying they have a cure. We will let you know when a vaccine is available,” Gov. Beshear said.

Now that testing is being done in Frankfort, Governor Beshear says this will make it easier to get results back quicker.

He says the state is also working to make this testing available at private labs.

Click here for more information about the coronavirus from the Dept. for Public Health.