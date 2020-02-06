Stolen Corvette recovered in Laurel County, suspect arrested

Sheriff’s detectives working with Kentucky State Police tracked down a 1979 Chevrolet Corvette valued at $22,000 that was reported stolen from Laurel County.

According to a Facebook post from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office states that multiple leads led investigators to a service station off exit 49 on Interstate 75 where the vehicle was located.

Further, detectives were able to locate the suspect in the case, identified as 52-year-old Diane L. McQueen. Investigators say she had the keys to the Corvette in her possession. She was arrested around 4:30 p.m.

The post states that the car was recovered only eight hours after it was reported stolen.

McQueen is charged with auto theft, along with three charges for failure to appear.

Also arrested at the scene on unrelated charges was 51-year-old Tonya K. Proffitt of East Bernstadt.

