Stolen car upends Scott County mother’s life

A Georgetown woman is pleading for help after her car was stolen.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office posted a picture of the suspect on Monday.

The victim, Danika Perry says the car wasn’t the only thing that was stolen.

"My house keys are on there. I have mail in the car, documents that show where I live,” says the victim, Danika Perry. “I'm a single mom with two young kids. I just...no, I just really honestly don't feel safe."

Perry is trying to figure out what to do next.

"I can't sleep. I can't eat. I'm a nervous wreck, and it's just, it's crazy," she says.

The single mother of two says her 2015 Tan Ford Focus was stolen while she was working a local Motel.

"Close to 2 o'clock, I was getting off work and I went outside to get in my car, and it was gone,” Perry explains. “So, I went back to my job and looked up the surveillance and it showed a guy taking the keys from the area around 12:50, and then my car is gone."

Perry says she filed a report with the Scott County Sheriff's Department but her car has not been found yet. She says the theft has upended her life.

"You know my anger is really honestly towards the person who thought that they could just take from somebody without working for it, while people are out here working,” she says. “You know I work six days a week and it's just...it's not fair."

The Scott County Sheriff's Department asked for the community's help on Facebook, and Danika is asking for the same.

"Call it in. If you see the car, just call it in. Just do something so I can get my car back and me and my children can get our normal lives back,” she pleads.

The vehicle that was taken was a 2015 Tan Ford Focus with Kentucky Registration 671TTR.

