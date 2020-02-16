Stolen vehicle recovered, juveniles arrested in Scott Co. pursuit

Three juveniles have been taken to the juvenile detention center after reportedly being involved in a car chase with Georgetown Police on Saturday.

Officers say they received a tip of suspicious activity along Scroggins Park Drive. Police say the person who called in the tip provided them with a description of a vehicle involved, and investigators were able to locate it quickly.

When an officer approached the vehicle, they say the driver hit the gas and aimed the vehicle toward the policeman, nearly hitting them.

The vehicle then sped off but was spotted by additional officers on South Broadway. A short chase ensued before the driver of the suspect vehicle lost control and crashed into another vehicle in front of Georgetown Community Hospital. Police did not report any injuries in the crash.

Investigators say they found three juveniles in the suspect vehicle and determined the vehicle was stolen from Lexington. One of the juveniles was armed with a handgun, according to police. Narcotics were also reportedly found in the vehicle.

