Stony Cove recreational area begins reopening Friday

While several boat ramps around Cave Run Lake have remained open since the start of the pandemic, one on-ramp and recreational area on the Bath County side had to be closed due to people not following social distancing guidelines.

Now, after several weeks and coordination between different agencies, officials are reopening the grounds, but those looking to get outdoors will have to abide by some new rules.

Because areas of Stony Cove are owned by the US Army Corps of Engineers, the US Forestry Service, and Bath County, all parties had to be in agreement on how to reopen the area.

“The entrance comes through the Corps of Engineers, into what we had leased for the Stony Cove Boat Ramp and then behind it is the Forestry Service with the hiking trails,” explains Bath County Judge-Executive Bobby Rogers.

While keeping safety in mind, Rogers says they will be enforcing social distancing with no more than 10 people gathering together, and he adds that if people cannot abide by the new guidelines, they will likely have to close it yet again.

“Had it not been for the picnic areas and the way people were packing in there earlier on, it would have never been closed anyway. It’s just because it was in the cluster with the trail, the picnic area, and the beach that it got it to this level,” says Rogers.

That being the case, the picnic areas at Stony Cove are expected to remain closed until June 1 when the Army Corps of Engineers is able to open back up and maintain those areas.

WKYT also spoke with Scott’s Creek Marina on Cave Run Lake, and they say that while right now they’re unsure when they’ll be able to reopen to renting boats, they do hope to have some good news here soon.