Stoops: Kash Daniel will play Saturday against Mississippi State

Updated: Thu 5:47 PM, Sep 19, 2019

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops says Kash Daniel will play Saturday against Mississippi State after the linebacker received online criticism for his actions in a pile with Florida quarterback Kyle Trask.

Kash Daniel pre-snap before a play against the Florida Gators (Regina Rickert)

Video shot by WKYT showed a different angle of the play, and it led many online to believe Daniel tried to injure the backup quarterback in Kentucky's 29-21 loss to the Gators.

Daniel denied the allegations that he tried to twist Trask's ankle when he spoke to reporters Wednesday.

"Do I talk a lot of crap? Absolutely. Do I bump a dude here and there to get underneath his skin and talk while I'm doing it? Absolutely. That's part of my game, that's what I do," Daniel said. "But am I out there to deliberately hurt somebody? Absolutely not."

Daniel also said he was a victim of a dirty play in the past.

Stoops has spoken to the SEC and Daniel about the play, but the coach said he will keep those discussions internal.

Kentucky plays at 4 p.m. EDT against the Bulldogs. The game will air on the SEC Network.

 
