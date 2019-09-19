Stoops: Kash Daniel will play Saturday against Mississippi State

Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops says Kash Daniel will play Saturday against Mississippi State after the linebacker received online criticism for his actions in a pile with Florida quarterback Kyle Trask.

Kash Daniel pre-snap before a play against the Florida Gators (Regina Rickert)

Video shot by WKYT showed a different angle of the play, and it led many online to believe Daniel tried to injure the backup quarterback in Kentucky's 29-21 loss to the Gators.

Daniel denied the allegations that he tried to twist Trask's ankle when he spoke to reporters Wednesday.

"Do I talk a lot of crap? Absolutely. Do I bump a dude here and there to get underneath his skin and talk while I'm doing it? Absolutely. That's part of my game, that's what I do," Daniel said. "But am I out there to deliberately hurt somebody? Absolutely not."

Daniel also said he was a victim of a dirty play in the past.

Stoops has spoken to the SEC and Daniel about the play, but the coach said he will keep those discussions internal.

Kentucky plays at 4 p.m. EDT against the Bulldogs. The game will air on the SEC Network.