Stoops looking forward to Belk Bowl with Virginia Tech

UK Coach Mark Stoops and Virginia Tech Coach Justin Fuente hold a press conference Wed., Dec. 11, ahead of the Belk Bowl. (Photo: WKYT)
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WKYT) – The Big Blue Nation will spend New Year’s Eve in Charlotte, North Carolina for the Wildcats’ bowl game.

Taking a break from the recruiting trail, Mark Stoops and Virginia Tech’s Justin Fuente held a press conference at Bank of America Stadium on Wednesday, as both coaches look ahead toward the Belk Bowl.

This will be Kentucky’s first-ever appearance in the Belk Bowl, and the Wildcats are a slight underdog against the Hokies. Coach Stoops says he’s looking forward to the opportunity.

"It's a real honor to play in the Belk Bowl, playing a team like Virginia Tech with such rich history and is always so well-coached,” said Coach Stoops. “Congratulations on a great year. We are really confident that we'll have a great week. We've heard nothing but great things about this city and about this bowl."

The Belk Bowl will be the first time a UK football team has ever played in Charlotte, so it’s a unique opportunity for Wildcat fans.

The Wildcats play Virginia Tech on New Year’s Eve. Kickoff is at noon and will be broadcast on ESPN.

 
