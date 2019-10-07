Stoops plans to start Sawyer Smith at quarterback against Arkansas

Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops says he is planning to have Sawyer Smith start at quarterback Saturday against Arkansas.

Smith has battled injuries since becoming the Wildcats' starter. He came in for Terry Wilson when he suffered a season-ending injury against Eastern Michigan. Stoops said the Troy transfer is still healing.

Lynn Bowden Jr. would take some snaps at quarterback on the final drive against south Carolina, and the Wildcats were able to avoid a shutout by completing a touchdown scoring drive.

Kentucky has lacked an offensive spark in SEC play, as the Wildcats have lost their first three games in the conference. Arkansas is also winless in conference play, but the Razorbacks lost a close game against Texas A&M in Arlington.

Both teams are coming off bye weeks.