Stop along the Bourbon Chase honors Anderson County crash victim

The nearly 200 miles of the Bourbon Chase relay gives runners a chance to see views that can only be seen in the Bluegrass state. One portion of the run gave runners the opportunity to honor one young crash victim and raise awareness for organ donation.

Jill Hurst died on September 6 following a crash on U.S. 127 in Anderson County. The 18-year-old was struck by David Henderson, a wanted man from Hawesville, as he was trying to get away from law enforcement in a pursuit.

Hurst was leaving an Anderson County football game at the time of the crash. Her organs were later donated to Kentucky’s Organ Donor Affiliates.

As runners traveled through Woodford Reserve, they were met with an exchange point covered in pink.

The theme for the event was ‘Heroes and Villains.’ Moms manning the booth for the Anderson County football team say choosing their hero was an easy choice.

"It was our first thought that Jill is a hero because she donated life so we decided to honor her while doing this,” said Melissa Klink, one of the organizers of the booth. “This just seemed like the perfect opportunity to just show her spirit and this is something she would have done."

Runners donated money and learned more about organ donation on the stop while the mothers passed out water to the incoming runners.

The race wrapped up in downtown Lexington.