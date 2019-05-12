Store clerk derails would-be Lexington robbery, fires shot at suspect

Lexington police are looking for a suspect after shots were fired in an attempted robbery at a gas station early Sunday morning.

Police say it happened around 12:30 a.m. at the Minit-Mart on Towne Center Drive.

According to officers, a man in a blue zip-up sweatshirt and black pants came into the convenient store demanding cash.

When he started to come around the counter, however, police say the store clerk reacted, pulling out a handgun and firing a shot at the would-be robber.

The shooting left a bullet hole in the building's door.

Diners at a nearby Applebee’s heard the shot fired and called the police.

Investigators say no one was hurt, and nothing was taken from the store, but Lexington police are looking for the suspect.

