Stores putting restrictions on certain high demand products

As people continue to make the dash to buy groceries, stores are now putting restrictions on products in high demand.

Since grocery stores are having such a hard time keeping paper products on shelves, they're now reducing the limit on how much people can buy.

At Kroger, they're limiting the number of bath tissue, facial tissue, and paper towel products to one per customer.

"I think that's smart because the whole issue with toilet paper is purely an issue of panic," said customer Suzannah Williams. "If everybody were shopping normally there wouldn't be a scarcity of toilet paper, so it's kind of forcing people to shop more normal."

The shortage has been frustrating for many customers like Suzannah, who said she drove to the Lexington Kroger on Euclid Avenue to find toilet paper since the Georgetown Kroger was out of stock.

Walmart and Target have also implemented restrictions on paper products as well as cleaning supplies, hand sanitizer, water, and baby items.

Specific policies vary from store to store but starting on Tuesday, all Walmarts will allow customers aged 60 years or older to shop one hour before stores open.

Even though COVID-19 has put some people out of work, Kroger stores in Kentucky, southern Indiana, and southern Illinois are hiring for over 500 part-time openings.

Stores say they are working closely with their suppliers to stock shelves. They're also encouraging shoppers to only buy what they need.

Several grocery stores have also ramped up their cleaning efforts to protect customers and staff.