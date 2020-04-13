Storm causes substantial damage to building in downtown Livingston

Storms hit Rockcastle County especially hard Sunday night.

(Source: Livingston Fire Department)

We saw very strong winds tear across the state Sunday night. So much so, that some even caused some damage.

A building in downtown Livington suffered from substantial structural damage.

Livingston Fire and Rescue says that they responded to the structural collapse of this building on Main Street at 3:53 Monday morning, along with the Rockcastle Sheriff's Department.

Thankfully, no one was injured in the collapse.

One man told us that the building was already dilapidated and on its last leg. The strong winds caused areas of the roof to cave in and brick siding to crumble.

At this time we do not have an official wind speed to report.