Storms cause damage at KY Dam Marina, bring down power lines in Marshall Co.

The Marshall County Emergency Management Agency is praising surrounding emergency crews for their response support after a night of extreme weather and damage in the area.

According to a post on Facebook, trees and power lines were down throughout the county and in Calvert City. There are also reports that semis were blown off the interstate.

Photos posted to Facebook also show major damage at Kentucky Dam State Park and the Kentucky Dam Marina.

The marina will be closed to all traffic and boaters until further notice.

