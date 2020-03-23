Stranger steps in to take care of Lexington COVID-19 patients' pets

For a lot of the people who now have COVID-19, it took days or maybe even weeks for them to find out what was actually going on, leaving them a bit unprepared when they found out they have the virus.

(WKYT)

That was the case for Geneva Coleman and her husband.

She told us it was about three weeks ago that she started feeling sick soon after her husband fell ill too. She called the rescue squad when his breathing got worse and both of them were taken to UK Hospital.

Days later she found out they both tested positive for COVID-19.

Once her shock and stress began to settle, all she could think about were her two cats at home, Catty Labelle and Kitty Purry.

That’s when Coleman reached out to the Scott County Animal Shelter, where Purry was adopted from, to see if they’d be willing to take the cats in while she and her husband stay in quarantine.

That’s when volunteer Ashley Heighton stepped in to help.

“ Her name is Ashley. I don’t even have her last name and she heard her situation and she even remembered Kitty Purry come when she had been there because she had been a volunteer for a while and she said 'I will take care I will help you any way I can,'" Coleman said. "And that just meant the world to me.”

Coleman told us it’s just one more thing she doesn’t have to stress about if her pets are being taken care of.

So, now she can just focus on her and her husband's health.

The couple was diagnosed this past Friday. It happened to be their wedding anniversary.