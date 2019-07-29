Stray bullet hits child in Ala. apartment, injuries life threatening

The suspects began shooting at each other. A stray bullet went into a nearby apartment, striking a 4-year-old child in the head. (Source: Josh Walker/WBRC/Gray News)
Updated: Mon 7:43 AM, Jul 29, 2019

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - A 4-year-old girl has been transported to a hospital after being struck with a stray bullet in an apartment in a Birmingham community.

The shooting stemmed from an argument between two people near Joppa Ave. in Gate City. The suspects began shooting at each other, when a stray bullet went into a nearby apartment, striking a 4-year-old child in the head.

The child has been transported to a hospital with life threatening injuries.

The suspects are not in custody. Police are searching for witnesses.

