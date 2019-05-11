Strength athletes pull heavy lifting at Beast of the Bluegrass



Over 100 men and women came out to put their muscles to the test Saturday morning at the Beast of the Bluegrass powerlifting event.

Athletes pushed, pulled, benched, and deadlifted in a competition to see who was the strongest.

One of the organizers has been involved in the competition for twelve years and says in that time he’s watched more and more women show up to participate.

He says this year is the biggest competition yet.

“This is the largest, today,” says Davey McCann. “So, we have 130 strong men and women competitors. We also have a powerlifting portion of Beast of the Bluegrass, they have 100 athletes. So, we’re jam-packed with strength athletes, for sure.”

Participants who perform well here could go on to the national competition, called the Arnold Sports Festival, and could qualify to show off their muscles at international events.

