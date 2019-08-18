String of Daviess Co. fires being investigated as arson

The Masonville Fire Department is asking for help from the public gathering information on a rash of recent suspicious structure fires.

According to a Facebook post, the fire department has been called out to several different fires over the last three days, two of which occurred in Pleasant Ridge and appear to have been intentionally set.

Now, Kentucky State Police Arson Investigators, along with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department are working to determine who was responsible for the fires.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department or the Arson Hotline at 1-800-27-ARSON.

A $1,000 reward is being offered in the investigation.

