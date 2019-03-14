Strong winds damage parking garage at Louisville hospital

Authorities say there were no injuries after high winds caused damage to a parking garage at the Norton Women and Children’s Hospital in Louisville.

According to WAVE, the front portion of the parking garage on Dutchman’s Lane fell off Thursday afternoon around 12:30 p.m.

Crews are now investigating what caused the failure of the structure’s façade, and say the integral structure of the garage was not damaged in the incident.

Some cars were damaged by falling debris. Traffic is being detoured around the area as a safety precaution.

