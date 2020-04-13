Strong winds leave thousands in Kentucky without power

After strong winds ripped down trees and power lines across southern and eastern Kentucky last night, it left thousands in the state without power.

One of the hardest hit areas is in Perry County.

Winds there are believed to have reached more than 50 miles per hour, and one man says he thinks his home was actually picked up briefly.

The sheer intensity of the wind in some areas ripped the roofs off of buildings, damaged cars and blocked roads, shingles and siding are scattered all over lawns and streets.. Thankfully, through all the damage we're seeing, no one was seriously injured.

"Trailer started rocking back and forth and all of a sudden it was picked up and moved over about two feet, dropped back down," said Max Miniard.

Crews were seen across the county out and about cleaning up, but much of the area is without power.