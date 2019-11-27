Strong winds shatter door at Williams Sonoma

Strong winds are careening around the Commonwealth, with one Lexington business getting a particularly destructive gust on Wednesday.

A door at the Williams Sonoma in The Summit at Fritz Farm shopping center was ripped from its hinges by the wind, landing on the sidewalk in front of the business and shattering the glass.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Winds in Lexington have been high throughout the day, with gusts reaching up to 50 miles per hour.

This as a potent storm system passes to the west and north, bringing in the possibility of strong to severe storms.

