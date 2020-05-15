Strutin' for a good cause

Like many events this year, Lexington Humane Society's Mutt Strut has gone virtual.

"We want everyone to get out who has registered for Mutt Strut and virtually join everybody just kind of celebrating that idea of we are together while apart," Liz James, Development Officer at the Lexington Humane Society, said. "Everyone should get out, get fresh air, walk with their dog, all for a good cause because while you are fundraising leading up to June 6th when you are going to walk your dog, it will be helping the animals of Lexington Humane Society."

With this event, fundraising takes a hands-on approach. You get to create your own fundraising page with your own personal touch.

"You literally have your fundraising page with why you want to raise money for Lexington Humane society, and to just kind of encourage folks to get involved," James said. "Then your donors, your friends and your family, can get on there and make a donation through that link you share with them on social media, or email to them, or text to them."

Especially during these difficult times, the support means so much to LHS.

"The community support means everything. Events like our Mutt Strut are vital to being able to continue our mission of giving animals the help and the love that they need until they can find their forever home. So it means everything," James said. "We would not be able to continue the phenomenal work of saving animals lives if we didn't have amazing supporters who fund-raise for events like the virtual Mutt Strut."

Registration is $25 for adults and $20 for children.

You can learn more about Mutt Strut by clicking on this link.