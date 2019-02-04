Student at Lexington high school uses brass knuckles in fight

A Lexington student is facing charges and school discipline after bringing a deadly weapon on school grounds to use in a fight.

In a release sent out to parents by Henry Clay High School on Monday, the principal said a student brought a pair of brass knuckles and used them in a fight with another student.

According to the release, the male student will face "administrative consequences" through the school district. He has also been charged with unlawful possession of a weapon on school property, which is a felony charge.

"Please help us at home by regularly checking pockets and backpacks to ensure they are only bringing the items needed for learning with them to school," said Paul Little, principal of Henry Clay High School.