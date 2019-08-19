Student found with knife at Frederick Douglass High School

Fayette County Public Schools says a student at Frederick Douglass High School was found with a knife.

Principal Lester Diaz sent a letter to parents stating the knife was found in a student's backpack during a bag check process.

The student was arrested and charged with possession of a weapon on school property.

Diaz credits the school's enhanced security as a factor in how the school found the knife.

"The student will face serious administrative consequences through the school district, and may also face legal consequences through the juvenile court system," Diaz wrote. "During our investigation, we determined that the student had the knife for protection in his neighborhood and forgot he had left it in his backpack."

Frederick Douglass High School has had previous incidents with weapons on campus. A student accidentally shot himself in March 2018, and another student brought a loaded gun inside the school in November 2018.