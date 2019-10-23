Student-involved incident leads to lockdown at Paris middle, high schools

PARIS, Ky. (WKYT) - Paris Independent Schools have announced its middle and high schools are no longer on lockdown Wednesday after an incident involving students Tuesday night.
Superintendent Stephen McCauley posted to Facebook Wednesday stating the Paris High School principal requested an increased police presence on campus as a result of what happened the prior night.
McCauley didn't specify on what happened that resulted in the lockdown.
Classes continued during the lockdown, and police investigated at the middle and high schools before lifting the lockdown.