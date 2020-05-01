Student-run WRFL to broadcast UK graduate names

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) – A series of broadcasts on the University of Kentucky’s WRFL 88.1 student-run radio station will announce the names of May and August 2020 graduates.
The broadcasts will start Sunday, May 3, and will continue until Saturday, May 9. The final show will include speeches from UK President Eli Capilouto, as well as Student Government Association President Michael Hamilton.
The names of undergraduate, master’s, professional and doctoral students will be included in the broadcasts, each session of which will last roughly 30 minutes.
Organizers say the broadcasts are not taking the place of UK’s Commencement ceremony. Details for Commencement are expected to be made available in the coming weeks.
The schedule of graduate celebration on WRFL is as follows:
Sunday, May 3
1-1:30 p.m. EDT
College of Agriculture, Food and Environment, Part 1
3-3:30 p.m. EDT
College of Agriculture, Food and Environment, Part 2
College of Dentistry
J. David Rosenberg College of Law
College of Medicine
Patterson School of Diplomacy and International Commerce and Martin School of Public Policy and Administration
Monday, May 4
1-1:30 p.m. EDT
College of Arts and Sciences, Part 1
3-3:30 p.m. EDT
College of Arts and Sciences, Part 2
Tuesday, May 5
1-1:30 p.m. EDT
College of Arts and Sciences, Part 3
3-3:30 p.m. EDT
Gatton College of Business and Economics, Part 1
Wednesday, May 6
1-1:30 p.m. EDT
Gatton College of Business and Economics, Part 2
3-3:30 p.m. EDT
Gatton College of Business and Economics, Part 3
College of Fine Arts
College of Pharmacy
Thursday, May 7
1-1:30 p.m. EDT
College of Health Sciences
College of Design
3-3:30 p.m. EDT
College of Education
Friday, May 8
1-1:30 p.m. EDT
College of Communication and Information
3-3:30 p.m. EDT
College of Engineering, Part 1
Saturday, May 9
1-1:30 p.m. EDT
College of Engineering, Part 2
College of Nursing
3-3:30 p.m.
Student Government President Michael Hamilton
UK President Eli Capilouto
College of Public Health
College of Social Work