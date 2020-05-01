Student-run WRFL to broadcast UK graduate names

A series of broadcasts on the University of Kentucky’s WRFL 88.1 student-run radio station will announce the names of May and August 2020 graduates.

The broadcasts will start Sunday, May 3, and will continue until Saturday, May 9. The final show will include speeches from UK President Eli Capilouto, as well as Student Government Association President Michael Hamilton.

The names of undergraduate, master’s, professional and doctoral students will be included in the broadcasts, each session of which will last roughly 30 minutes.

Organizers say the broadcasts are not taking the place of UK’s Commencement ceremony. Details for Commencement are expected to be made available in the coming weeks.

The schedule of graduate celebration on WRFL is as follows:

Sunday, May 3

1-1:30 p.m. EDT

College of Agriculture, Food and Environment, Part 1

3-3:30 p.m. EDT

College of Agriculture, Food and Environment, Part 2

College of Dentistry

J. David Rosenberg College of Law

College of Medicine

Patterson School of Diplomacy and International Commerce and Martin School of Public Policy and Administration

Monday, May 4

1-1:30 p.m. EDT

College of Arts and Sciences, Part 1

3-3:30 p.m. EDT

College of Arts and Sciences, Part 2

Tuesday, May 5

1-1:30 p.m. EDT

College of Arts and Sciences, Part 3

3-3:30 p.m. EDT

Gatton College of Business and Economics, Part 1

Wednesday, May 6

1-1:30 p.m. EDT

Gatton College of Business and Economics, Part 2

3-3:30 p.m. EDT

Gatton College of Business and Economics, Part 3

College of Fine Arts

College of Pharmacy

Thursday, May 7

1-1:30 p.m. EDT

College of Health Sciences

College of Design

3-3:30 p.m. EDT

College of Education

Friday, May 8

1-1:30 p.m. EDT

College of Communication and Information

3-3:30 p.m. EDT

College of Engineering, Part 1

Saturday, May 9

1-1:30 p.m. EDT

College of Engineering, Part 2

College of Nursing

3-3:30 p.m.

Student Government President Michael Hamilton

UK President Eli Capilouto

College of Public Health

College of Social Work

