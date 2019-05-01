Student stabbed at Pulaski County High School

Authorities say a student was stabbed in an altercation at Pulaski County High School.

The student was stabbed Wednesday afternoon. Deputies say a 17-year-old suspect stabbed an 18-year-old victim in what is being described as an isolated incident. The suspect is in custody.

Deputies have responded to the scene along with emergency personnel. There is no danger to any other students. The school was placed on lockdown, but the lockdown was lifted.

The student's condition is unknown at this time.

