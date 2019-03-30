Students and volunteers plant trees on UK's Campus

Dozens of students and volunteers gathered outside of the University of Kentucky's William T. Young Library on Saturday morning to help plant trees on campus. This event was part of Lexington's Reforest the Bluegrass initiative to plant more trees around Fayette County.

Since starting Reforest the Bluegrass in 1999, the city of Lexington, along with its volunteers, have been able to plant roughly 128,000 native seedlings across Fayette County. Now 20 years later, the city is hosting branching out events leading up to Reforest the Bluegrass to celebrate the anniversary and plant more trees.

"Trees have many benefits from water quality to the air we breathe, it helps reduce stress levels, and Reforest the Bluegrass itself will plant about 7,000 trees, so it's a great community event and a chance for folks to come out as a family", explained Chrissie Tune, an Environmental Initiative Specialist for City of Lexington.

At Saturday's branching out events on UK's campus, students and volunteers planted a total of 42 trees, and according to one of UK's arborists of those trees, there were 24 different types.

"Bare root trees are a lot easier to handle, we don't need machinery to move these trees around, we don't need five people to roll a big heavy 200lbs root ball around. It's. Ore economical and just easier to plant", says Stacy Borden, the Arboriculture Superintendent for UK.

Borden goes onto explain that they also got lucky to have a perfect day of planting trees where it was dry while they planted and then rain moved in.

"We're going to water the trees as they get planted, but it's good to know that there's some rain coming. That's going to get more moisture into the soil surrounding the tree, and that'll just help the tree get established that much better," says Borden.

The city of Lexington is planning to host branching out events at 20 locations across Fayette County leading up to reforest the Bluegrass, which will occur on April 13th at Masterson Station Park from 9 AM to 1 PM.

For more information on other branching out plantings and other events, you can visit LexingtonKY.gov/Events or Lexington.gov/LiveGreen.