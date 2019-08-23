Wolfe County students charged with assault after cafeteria fight

Several Wolfe County High School students are facing assault charges following a fight in the cafeteria.

Wolfe County Superintendent Kenny Bell says the altercation happened Friday morning.

Bell said some students were arguing outside of school, and when they arrived at school, the fight happened. The fight broke out in the school's cafeteria, but teachers and a janitor were able to break it up. No one was seriously hurt.

Other students were held in their classrooms while teachers sorted everything out.

Bell said all the students who threw punches are charged with fourth-degree assault.

Normal activities have resumed at the high school.