Students continue to learn despite summer break

About 500 Fayette County School Students graduated Friday after five weeks of continuing to sharpen their skills, while school is out for summer break.

“You would generally find that students who you would pour so much into every year, over the summer because of the environment that they may have lived in because of the fact that they weren't stimulated, those skills typically regressed,” explained Superintendent Emmanuel Caulk.

That’s why Caulk and the Fayette County School district partnered with the YMCA to start the Power Scholars Program. It aims to keep students from losing those skills and losing knowledge they gained while in school the previous year.

“On average these students will gain about three months of academic success in math and literacy,” explained YMCA Central Kentucky President and CEO David Martorano.

Parents piled into the Coventry Oaks Elementary School to watch their children graduate from the program. Parent Anley Contreres was among the crowd watching her son graduate.

“He’s happy to come every day. I thought he would have hated me for sending him but now he’s actually happy that he comes every day,” she said.

Contreres told WKYT having one of her children in a safe and stimulating environment makes her summer easier while she takes care of her other children.

“As a parent it has you thinking, ‘What are we going to do today?’ things like that.”

This is the third year for the program. Nearly 500 elementary and middle school students graduated from the program.

