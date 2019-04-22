Students injured after Kentucky school bus involved in collision

A Kentucky sheriff says three students suffered injuries after a school bus was involved in a three-vehicle wreck.

Warren County Sheriff Brett Hightower says the crash happened near the intersection of Westwood Avenue and Cumberland Trace.

Investigators believe a passenger vehicle failed to see oncoming traffic and entered the flow of traffic on Cumberland Trace Road. A pickup with a trailer collided with the passenger vehicle, causing the trailer to collide with the side of the school bus.

Three children on the bus were transported with minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.