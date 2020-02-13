Study: Kentucky 43rd heaviest drinking state

A new study from safehome.org shows Kentucky is the No. 43 heaviest drinking state in America.

The report says that nearly 60% of Americans say they are regular drinkers, and the average American consumes 2.3 gallons of alcohol annually.

The study analyzed the most recent data from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the FBI, among others.

Here are key findings in Kentucky:



No. 48 in percentage of adults who drink, 42.79%.



No. 42 in percentage of adults who binge-drink, 23.4%.



No. 14 in change in percentage of adults who drink, 2008-2017, +3.1%.



No. 46 in alcohol consumption per person, 1.97 gallons



No. 40 in per-capita craft breweries, 1.8 per 100,000



Here are key national findings:



The 10 heaviest drinking states are District of Columbia, Vermont, South Dakota, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Wisconsin, Iowa, Montana, Nebraska and Colorado.



The 10 lightest drinking states are Arkansas, Georgia, Mississippi, Alabama, Oklahoma, Utah, Hawaii, North Carolina, Kentucky and West Virginia.



New Mexico has the highest alcohol-related death rate, 31.5 per 100,000 people.



Wyoming has the highest alcohol-related arrest rate, 1,418.7 per 100,000 people.



View the full report here.

