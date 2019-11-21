Study: Kentucky ranks in top 10 dumbest states in America

It's not the top-10 ranking Kentuckians want. A new study finds the Bluegrass State is the No. 42 smartest state in the U.S.

SafeHome.org released the study, ranking the smartest and dumbest states in America. The group used data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the U.S. Department of Education, the College Board and ACT.

By the rankings, Kentucky is one of the dumbest states in the country.

The study found that only 14 percent of Kentuckians 25 or older have a bachelor's degree.

The average ACT score in Kentucky is 20.2.

The Commonwealth soars in one area: public high school graduation rates. Ninety percent of students graduate, earning Kentucky the No. 3 ranking in the country.

Below are the top 10 smartest and dumbest states in America:



Top 10 Smartest States:

1. New Jersey



2. Utah



3. Massachusetts



4. North Carolina



5. Montana



6. Virginia



7. Kansas



8. Wisconsin



9. Oregon



10. Minnesota

Top 10 Dumbest States:

1. Idaho



2. Oklahoma



3. New Mexico



4. Arizona



5. Louisiana



6. Alaska



7. Hawaii



8. Mississippi



9. Ohio



10. Kentucky