Study: Married men have stronger grip strength than unmarried men

A study published in January finds married men and women have better physical capability than their unmarried counterparts.

The study published in PLOS ONE examined the walking speeds and grip strength for men and woman depending on their marital status.

The findings are based on data collected in the U.S. and the United Kingdom of people 50 and older.

Some of the findings included differences in grip strength. Men who were widowed and never married had a weaker grip strength than men in their first marriage. Remarried men were found to have a stronger grip strength than men in their first marriage. Married women were also found to have stronger grip strength than unmarried or widowed women, but the differences were not as severe as they were for men.

Married men were also determined to have a faster walking speed than their unmarried counterparts. Researchers found similar data for women in the study.

Researchers say their findings go in line with previous studies which correlate strong associations between marriage and wealth along with wealth and physical capability.