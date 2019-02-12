Study ranks Lexington as one of the 30 most congested cities in the US

Lexington's traffic is considered among one of the 30 most congested in the U.S. according to a new study.

Transportation analytics company INRIX has released its 2018 traffic congestion numbers which show Lexington is the worst among Kentucky cities, and it is also among the worst in the region.

Lexington ranks 28th in the United States in the report, which factors in hours lost in congestion, cost of congestion and inner-city travel times and speeds. Moscow was ranked worst worldwide while Boston ranked worst in the U.S among the cities studied.

The average cost of congestion per Lexington driver is $1,108, which is worse than Dallas, Orlando and Phoenix. The price does pale in comparison to Boston which has a $2,291 cost of congestion. Drivers spend approximately 79 hours in congestion in Lexington, which is down seven percent from 2017.

The data is compiled using data from 300 million sources covering more than 5 million miles of road. The 2018 data is not directly comparable to 2017 because of a different use of criteria and metrics.

You can read the full report here.