Sturgill Simpson, Tyler Childers announce Rupp Arena concert

Sturgill Simpson and Tyler Childers are performing in Lexington in 2020 as a part of the 'A Good Look'n Tour.'

The two will perform in Rupp Arena Feb. 28, and tickets go on sale to the general public 10 a.m. Nov. 8. Presales begin Nov. 5., and verified fan presales begin Tuesday.

The Lexington stop is the fourth on the tour for the native Kentuckians, and their final tour stop is May 24 at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville. Tickets for the Louisville concert start at $30.50.

“We are a live band. Everyone knows we are a live band. Steal the record or give it away, just come to the shows. For free tickets send a message to Tyler’s Instagram," Simpson said.

Simpson's tour will also support the Special Forces Foundation, as $1 from every ticket purchased will benefit the foundation.