Sturgill Simpson finds his ‘Way’ in Versailles

Country musician and Kentucky native Sturgill Simpson made his way back to the Bluegrass Thursday ahead of the latest stop on his ‘Good Lookin’’ tour.

Before taking the stage in Lexington on Friday, the Grammy winner made a pit stop in Versailles. Sturgill was born in Jackson but graduated from Woodford County High School.

Despite the frigid temperatures, Simpson was greeted with a warm welcome upon his return – which is something he says he never would have predicted growing up.

“When we pulled up and saw Squirrell, I’ve got to admit I got a little worried,” says Sturgill.

‘Squirrel” is Sheriff Squirrell Carl, and Simpson says the Sheriff probably remembers him for all the wrong reasons.

Local leaders, however, say they’re proud of Simpson, and what he’s become.

“A Grammy-winning artist is a really big deal, and for a small town like ours, it’s a really big deal,” says Versailles Mayor Brian Traugott. “So, we’re going to honorarily rename Big Sink Road [to] Sturgill Simpson Way!”

"Got to be completely honest,” says Simpson, “the irony is rich here. I can't tell you how many mailboxes I smashed on Big Sink Road back in high school. So, I mean this is just incredible"

What's even more incredible is the fact that Sturgill shared the spotlight today with his drummer, Miles Miller, who is also a fellow Yellowjacket.

February 27th was proclaimed Miles Miller in Woodford County.

"This is amazing,” says Miller. “It's humbling to be recognized by the place you love."

The two will hit the stage Friday at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center in front of a sold-out crowd.

Fellow Kentucky native, Tyler Childers will also be performing at the show.

A dollar from every ticket sold is being donated to the Special Forces Foundation – a nod to Simpson’s time in the U.S. Navy.

