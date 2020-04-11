Sturgill Simpson tests positive for COVID-19

Country Music Singer and Kentucky native Sturgill Simpson tested positive for COVID-19.

In an Instagram post, Simpson said he was on tour in Western Europe for two weeks in late January and early February. He was also touring in the United States until March 10th. He says the rest of the tour was canceled and he came home on March 12th.

Simpson said on March 13th he started experiencing symptoms. He went to the hospital for chest pains, a fever and high blood pressure. He says he he wasn't tested because he didn't meet the criteria.

About a month later, Simpson's Instagram post continues to say, he and his wife were both tested after finding a free drive-thru testing facility outside a National Guard Depot in Alabama.

On Friday, after getting over his symptoms, he found out his test was positive for COVID-19. His wife tested negative.

Simpson will be quarantined until at least April 19th.